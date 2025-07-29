Jonathan Kuminga’s Free Agency: Golden State Warriors Face Tough Choices

San Francisco, CA – As the free agency period unfolds, Jonathan Kuminga‘s status with the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain. The restricted free agent has until July 25, 2025, to make a crucial decision: negotiate a multi-year deal or accept an $8 million qualifying offer for one season.

The Warriors, who drafted Kuminga seventh overall in 2021, find themselves in a challenging position. If Kuminga accepts the qualifying offer, it would keep him with Golden State for one more year but complicate any potential trades. An NBA executive stated, “If he takes the qualifying offer, the Warriors are f—– from a team-building standpoint, because they need to get him on a deal where they can trade him.”

Kuminga’s production has fluctuated during his first few seasons, averaging 15.3 points last year. His talent is clear, yet the market for him has stalled. Recently, The Athletic surveyed league executives about fair contract expectations for Kuminga, with numbers ranging from $17 million to $25 million in average annual value.

Several executives suggested short-term deals, noting that signing a multi-year contract now could benefit him later as it would increase his value for future trades or contracts. One proposal included a two-year deal worth $45 million, while others mentioned three-year options totaling $65 million to $70 million.

Restricted free agency has created a bottleneck for other players as well, including Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes, leaving them waiting for deals as teams look to finalize their rosters. The Warriors have explored possible sign-and-trade scenarios for Kuminga, with interest from teams like the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Despite the challenges, both parties appear to be hesitant. Kuminga recently expressed he is in “no rush” to finalize his contract with the Warriors. For Golden State, retaining a young player like Kuminga could enhance their chances to compete in the postseason while also providing a valuable trade asset should their roster needs shift.

The Warriors face a critical juncture; how they navigate Kuminga’s free agency could impact not just his future but also their ability to strengthen the roster as they look to remain contenders in the league.