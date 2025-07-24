Sports
Jonathan Kuminga Remains Unsigned as Teams Make Moves
LAS VEGAS, NV — As the NBA free agency period progresses, restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga remains unsigned more than halfway through July 2025. With many teams quickly making roster moves, questions arise about whether interest in Kuminga has waned.
Initially, the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat were contenders to sign Kuminga. However, both teams have since made significant acquisitions. The Wizards traded for Cam Whitmore, while the Heat secured Norman Powell. These moves could suggest that their need for a player like Kuminga has been temporarily met.
Whitmore, a highly-rated first-round pick, embodies athleticism and scoring potential, characteristics Kuminga also possesses. While he hasn’t showcased the same level of performance, the Wizards may feel satisfied with their selection. Meanwhile, Powell, though a seasoned player, brings a similar skill set, which could fulfill Miami’s aim to support key players like Andrew Wiggins and Tyler Herro.
Additional teams have shown interest in Kuminga, but many have since addressed their needs. The Houston Rockets recently entered the conversation, yet their recent acquisition of a promising talent in Jalen Green might limit their willingness to extend a suitable offer. The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings have also shifted their focus elsewhere, with the Kings reportedly proposing an unappealing sign-and-trade deal.
As of now, most teams that were previously interested in Kuminga have secured players that fit the roles they envisioned for him. While his skills would still enhance their rosters, the urgency for a deal has diminished, leaving Kuminga’s future uncertain as he approaches his fifth season with the Golden State Warriors.
