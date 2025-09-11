Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Celebrate Love and Marriage

Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, sharing their relationship milestones with fans worldwide. The pair confirmed their romance in May 2023, and by 2025, they were married in a intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

Majors, known for his role in “Magazine Dreams,” described how special the day was when they tied the knot. He shared on “Sherri” that he asked Good’s father for permission before the proposal, and his mother officiated the ceremony. “Her mother was there,” he added, emotionally reflecting on their special day.

A few months following their wedding, Good expressed her desire to start a family with Majors. “My partner [is] someone I want to really do it with, and get excited about doing it with,” she said, detailing her hopes for their future. Majors echoed her sentiment, stating, “In learning her, I’ve found out so much about humanity.”

At the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, Majors thanked Good for her unwavering support, noting, “I don’t need to be so tough and strong when you carried me so, so, so many nights.” His heartfelt expression of gratitude was met with applause, and he lightened the mood by singing a bit of Chaka Khan’s “Through the Fire.”

However, their relationship has not been without challenges. Majors disclosed that Good faced job sacrifices during their time together, including losing endorsements. “She got uninvited to stuff,” he noted, emphasizing her steadfast support.

In various interviews, Majors has referred to Good as an “angel” and compared her to Coretta Scott King, showcasing his admiration for her character and influence in his life. “The relationship is still fresh,” he remarked. The couple’s bond seems to strengthen as they navigate their individual and shared journeys.

Majors has openly shared how the support of the Black women in his life, especially Good, has helped him during difficult times. “I feel that love and I feel that support,” he expressed at 2024’s EBONY Power 100 Gala, revealing the depth of his gratitude for Good.

As they continue to celebrate their love and achievements, the couple remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for many. “We’re celebrating tonight,” Majors said, reflecting the joy they bring to each other’s lives.