Entertainment
Jonathan Majors Protects Meagan Good During Fan Encounter
Los Angeles, CA — Actor Jonathan Majors defended his girlfriend, Meagan Good, during an unusual fan encounter at an Apple Store. The incident, captured on video and shared online, shows Majors stepping in as a fan asked Good for a photo and her phone number.
The fan initially complimented Good, saying, “You’re beautiful in person, just to let you know,” before making the unusual request for her number. Majors quickly interjected, asking, “Whose number?” as he moved closer to the fan.
Good chimed in, pointing to Majors and saying, “My number? No, that’s my man.” The exchange ended with Majors telling the fan, “Won’t you go Google something, bro?” The fan awkwardly retreated, stating, “Nah, I didn’t know!”
This incident comes amid Majors’ ongoing public scrutiny following a highly-publicized assault trial where he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Despite these challenges, Good has stood by Majors, with the couple reportedly announcing their engagement.
In a recent interview, Majors praised Good, saying, “She just motivates me so much and she guides me. I guide her.” He mentioned that their relationship has survived various tests and challenges, stating, “You don’t know anybody until you’ve been through all the seasons with them.”
