Jonathan Milan Wins Rain-Soaked Stage in Valence Amid Protests

Valence, France – Jonathan Milan claimed victory in a rain-drenched sprint finish on Stage 17 of the Tour de France 2025, marking his second stage win this year.

The challenging finish came as the race leader, Tadej Pogacar, and his closest rival, Jonas Vingegaard, finished unscathed amidst treacherous conditions. A sudden downpour created slippery roads, and a crash involving several riders, including Tim Merlier and Biniam Girmay, marred the final kilometers of the stage.

As Milan celebrated his win, criticism mounted against Pogacar’s UAE Emirates XRG team. Jean-René Bernaudeau, the team manager for Total Energies, accused Pogacar’s squad of arrogance while racing. “They’re arrogant towards those who just want to live simply alongside them,” Bernaudeau stated.

Pogacar dismissed the claims, stating, “Arrogance is something, trying to win the Tour de France is another thing. We don’t try to be arrogant; we aim to control every kilometer of the race.”

Meanwhile, protests accompanied the race in Dieulefit, where activists displayed pro-Palestinian banners as the peloton passed through, drawing attention to global issues beyond cycling.

During the ride, Pogacar was also questioned about human rights in the UAE, where his team is based. He noted the positive reception of cycling in the region, saying, “Kids love us, the locals love us when we ride with them.”

Adding to the chaos, a man attempted to cycle across the finish line during the stage and was quickly apprehended by riot police. The incident raised questions about security as crowds gathered around the finish line.

With just a few stages remaining, the battle for podium spots intensifies. Oscar Onley of Scotland remains a contender, facing strong competition from the German team Bora Hansgrohe.

As weather forecasts predict further rain and cooler temperatures, racing officials are preparing for more unpredictable conditions in the stages ahead. Francois Lemarchand from ASO remarked, “A few days of cooler weather are coming, and we could see a swing of 20 degrees.”