Jonathan Milan Wins Stage 8 of Tour de France 2025 in Sprint Finish

Saint-Méen-le-Grand, France — Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek claimed victory in Stage 8 of the 2025 Tour de France, finishing in Laval Espace Mayenne on Saturday, July 12. The stage covered 171.4 kilometers with a mostly flat route.

The race began with a neutralized section before kicking off at approximately 1:25 PM CEST. Riders faced a single categorized climb, the Côte de Nuillé-sur-Vicoin, situated 16 kilometers from the finish. The gradient of the climb remained mild, allowing sprinters to conserve energy for the finale.

Despite some early attempts at breakaways, including a 50-kilometer escape by Matteo Burgaudeau and Mattéo Vercher of Total Energies, the peloton maintained control and reeled them in as the race approached its conclusion.

With just a few kilometers left, teams were seen forming their lead-out trains for the sprint. Milan took advantage of the Alpecin-Deceuninck riders’ momentum, surprising his competitors to secure the win.

Milan’s triumph marked another highlight in his quest for the green jersey, having accumulated significant points during the race. After winning the intermediate sprint earlier, he solidified his position atop the points classification.

Riders like Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates, who currently leads the overall classification, kept safe in the peloton, aiming to avoid any mishaps.

The stage concluded with high speeds, showcasing the efficient teamwork that Lidl-Trek demonstrated. Milan’s victory resonated with fans, as excitement builds for the next stages of this year’s Tour.

In the General Classification, Tadej Pogačar retains the yellow jersey, leading Remco Evenepoel by 54 seconds and Kévin Vauquelin by over a minute.