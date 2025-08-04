January Jones Showcases Confidence in Bold Instagram Selfie

LOS ANGELES, California – January Jones, the 47-year-old American actress, made headlines on Monday by posting a revealing mirror selfie on Instagram. In the daring snapshot, she wore nude underwear that showcased her striking figure, captivating her 1.1 million followers.

The ‘Mad Men‘ star flaunted a ribbed bralette and matching high-rise bottoms, leaving little to the imagination. In her post, she expressed, ‘Knees are weak, sleep is sweaty, attitude petty… never let my strength leave me.’

This social media moment comes on the heels of her appearance on the red carpet at Oceana‘s 18th Annual SeaChange Summer Party in Southern California, where she was spotted with her teenage son, Xander.

At the event, Jones donned a stunning black midi dress paired with elegant black heels. As she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a chic black headband, she looked effortlessly glamorous for the environmental fundraiser.

Xander, her 13-year-old son, complemented his mother’s style in a casual off-white ensemble with black Adidas sneakers. Jones prefers to keep details about Xander’s father private, stating in 2013, ‘That’s my son’s business. It’s not the public’s business.’

In a 2017 interview, she shared that Xander has many positive male role models in his life and emphasized the importance of strong women in teaching him respect. ‘It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women,’ she stated.

Following their recent public appearance, Jones expressed excitement about celebrating Oceana’s 23rd birthday. On Instagram, she highlighted the importance of protecting sharks and maintaining healthy oceans. ‘Sharks are my 2nd favorite animal. They’re iconic, powerful, and essential to the health of our oceans,’ she noted.

The event, which raised over $1.7 million for its cause, was hosted by actor Sam Waterston. Jones urged her followers to support Oceana’s mission by visiting their website.