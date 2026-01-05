Sports
Jonnu Smith Leads Steelers with Five Receptions in Tough Loss
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Jonnu Smith caught all five of his targets for 18 yards and added nine rushing yards on two carries during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Smith’s performance was a bright spot in a season marked by inconsistency. He has surpassed 20 yards from scrimmage in three straight games, despite playing on the field for just 41 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps in Week 17. This was the highest number of targets he has seen since Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Steelers are facing a crucial win-or-go-home situation against the Baltimore Ravens next week. With Darnell Washington suffering a broken arm in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and star wide receiver DK Metcalf still suspended, Smith’s role in the passing game could be even more significant.
Head coach Mike Tomlin emphasized the importance of adapting to their circumstances, stating, “We need to find ways to be successful with the guys we have.” As the team prepares for the Ravens, eyes will be on Smith to see if he can continue his momentum in this challenging matchup.
Recent Posts
- Cincinnati Police Investigate Incident at Vice President JD Vance’s Home
- Mayor Zohran Mamdani Takes Action on Housing Crisis in NYC
- XRP Traders Brace for $1 Billion Escrow Unlock in January
- Paris Court Convicts 10 for Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron
- Brandon Ingram’s Last-Second Shot Falls Short in Raptors’ Loss to Nuggets
- New Demon Blade Codes Released for January 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Revealed: New Colors and Design Changes
- Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup
- Tereza Valentova Faces Anna Kalinskaya at WTA Brisbane International