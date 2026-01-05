Jonnu Smith Leads Steelers with Five Receptions in Tough Loss

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Jonnu Smith caught all five of his targets for 18 yards and added nine rushing yards on two carries during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Smith’s performance was a bright spot in a season marked by inconsistency. He has surpassed 20 yards from scrimmage in three straight games, despite playing on the field for just 41 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps in Week 17. This was the highest number of targets he has seen since Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers are facing a crucial win-or-go-home situation against the Baltimore Ravens next week. With Darnell Washington suffering a broken arm in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and star wide receiver DK Metcalf still suspended, Smith’s role in the passing game could be even more significant.

Head coach Mike Tomlin emphasized the importance of adapting to their circumstances, stating, “We need to find ways to be successful with the guys we have.” As the team prepares for the Ravens, eyes will be on Smith to see if he can continue his momentum in this challenging matchup.