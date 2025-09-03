Jonquel Jones Reflects on Journey Ahead of 2025 WNBA Season

New York, NY — Jonquel Orthea Jones, a key player for the New York Liberty, is gearing up for the 2025 WNBA season. As the basketball star celebrates her 31st birthday on January 5, she reflects on her impressive journey from Freeport, Bahamas, to becoming a dominant force in the league.

Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 215 pounds, Jones has established herself as a pivotal player in the Liberty’s championship aspirations. Her combination of size and agility makes her a formidable opponent on the court. Jones has honed her skills meticulously, embracing the role of mentor for younger players while continuing to evolve her game.

“Turning 31 means a lot to me; it’s a reminder of the hard work I’ve put in over the years,” Jones said. “I am excited for what lies ahead, both personally and professionally.” Her engagement to Dinesha, the owner of The Dollhouse Nail Company in Brooklyn, signifies a well-rounded life beyond basketball.

Jones, who proudly wears number 35, has become synonymous with excellence on the court. This number is now seen by fans as a symbol of her rebounding skills and overall game impact. Every time she steps onto the hardwood, she aims to embody the hopes of Liberty fans. “Each game is a reflection of my dedication and the journey I’ve taken to get here,” she added.

As she prepares for another season, Jonquel Jones continues to inspire on and off the court, striving to leave a legacy that extends far beyond statistics.