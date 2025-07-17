Jordan Addison’s DUI Trial Delayed Ahead of Training Camp

Los Angeles, California — The trial for Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison regarding his DUI case has been postponed, with a new court date set for Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Initially scheduled to begin on July 15, the trial was delayed due to unspecified issues. According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, court records refer to the upcoming date as a “pretrial hearing,” a term that is ambiguous and does not clarify the nature of the proceedings. Some speculate that this hearing could be a venue for discussing a plea deal, while others believe it may address unresolved evidence issues.

Time is critical for Addison as the Vikings’ training camp starts on July 27. He faces a potential suspension, with any outcome suggesting responsibility resulting in a baseline penalty of three games without pay. The urgency surrounding his legal situation is heightened by the looming start of the NFL season.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk indicated that the hearing could delay the resolution of Addison’s legal issues. “Whatever it is, the clock is ticking on the question of whether Addison can get this resolved before he’s due to show up at training camp in Minnesota,” he said.

In NFL matters, the league typically waits for the conclusion of criminal or civil processes before determining any disciplinary actions. Dan Graziano of ESPN previously noted that Addison could face a suspension midseason if found guilty.

Historically, Addison has faced legal issues relating to driving, but he has managed to avoid trouble this summer. The Vikings are relying on key players, including tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is healthy and serves as a crucial option for their offense. In the draft, Minnesota selected a third-round rookie who fits the role of a speedy vertical threat similar to Addison.

As the situation develops, the Vikings and their fans are left waiting to see how Addison’s legal challenges will unfold and whether he will be available when training camp kicks off.