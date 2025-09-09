Jordan Addison Suspended for First Three Games of 2025 NFL Season

Chicago, IL – The Minnesota Vikings start the 2025 NFL season with a significant challenge as wide receiver Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games due to a violation of the league’s Substance Abuse Policy.

Addison’s suspension comes after an incident in 2024 when California Highway Patrol officers found him asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce at Los Angeles International Airport. He later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of “wet reckless,” a misdemeanor related to reckless driving under the influence.

According to league policy, a first-time offense for such violations usually results in a three-game suspension without pay unless aggravating circumstances are present. The Vikings will face the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals without Addison.

The Vikings, who boasted a 14-3 record last season, have shifted gears at quarterback as they start J.J. McCarthy, the 2024 first-round draft pick, for his first full season. He will rely heavily on star receiver Justin Jefferson and newly acquired Adam Thielen during Addison’s absence.

Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler who spent nine seasons with the Vikings before joining the Carolina Panthers, is expected to play a crucial role in assisting the rookie quarterback. “We have a strong group, and we’re adapting to the changes,” said Thielen in a recent interview. “It’s crucial that we make every game count as we adjust to these challenges. “

The Vikings have also strengthened their practice squad with additional wide receiver talent, preparing for Addison’s anticipated return in Week 4. Meanwhile, Addison’s absence marks a significant adjustment for McCarthy, who is stepping into the spotlight.

When asked about his views on the season, McCarthy stated, “We just have to keep our heads up and make the adjustments needed. I’m ready to show what I can do. We have a lot of talent still available to make big plays.”