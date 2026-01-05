Entertainment
Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa Have Fun with Engagement Rumors
LOS ANGELES, CA — When rumors of romance swirl, sometimes laughter is the best response. Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and Dancing With the Stars partner Ezra Sosa recently accepted the internet buzz suggesting they were engaged with good humor.
On December 28, Sosa shared a TikTok video showing a screenshot of an article announcing, “BIG SECRET REVEALED: Jordan Chiles is secretly engaged to her DWTS partner Ezra Sosa.” His caption read, “plot twist of the mf century @Baby Jo #dwts.”
Instead of dismissing the engagement rumor, the duo decided to have fun. On December 30, Sosa posted photos of them getting matching tattoos that read “Just Married.” Chiles had the tattoo inked on her neck, while Sosa chose his hand. He captioned the post, “keeping the tradition 💍🙂↕️ @Baby Jo #dwts.”
During the tattoo session, Chiles wore a diamond ring, and the pair held hands, teasing viewers as a viral audio played in the background, claiming, “the wedding is tomorrow!” The video concluded with both laughing, confirming their antics were lighthearted. Fans chimed in with amusing comments: “If there’s one thing you can count on Ezra to do is commit to the bit,” one said on TikTok, while another exclaimed, “This is literally the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Sosa, who came out as gay in June 2022, often defended Chiles during their DWTS season, addressing negative speculation about her character. He stated in October that claims she was a “mean girl” were false, emphasizing their strong friendship.
“I’m so grateful that she came into my life,” Sosa said at the time. “We’re allowed to be our own individual selves, and our dynamic may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it is certainly mine.” Chiles echoed this sentiment, assuring fans that their friendship was solid.
Chiles and Sosa finished third in Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, captivating audiences with their performances and rapport.
