Jordan Chiles Joins Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars

LOS ANGELES, California — Jordan Chiles, the Olympic gymnast, will be one of the competitors on the 34th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” premiering later this month. Chiles, who earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics, is the eighth Olympic gymnastics gold medalist to join the show.

Chiles is the third member of the gold medal-winning 2024 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team to appear on the program. Simone Biles participated in season 24 in 2017, and Suni Lee competed in season 30 in 2021. In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Chiles expressed her doubts about her gymnastics training translating to dance. “I don’t know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing,” she said. “But I definitely can say the work ethic, the part that I feel confident, is definitely there.”

Other Olympic gymnasts who have appeared on the show include Mary Lou Retton, Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson, Aly Raisman, and Laurie Hernandez, who won in their respective seasons. At least one Olympian has participated in nearly every season of “Dancing with the Stars” since it began in 2005.

Chiles is not competing at the elite gymnastics level this season. However, she did participate in collegiate gymnastics for UCLA during the past winter and spring and plans to return to collegiate competition in 2026. She described the past few months as “very, very difficult” concerning her Olympic bronze medal appeal.

As she prepares for the show, fans are eager to see how her gymnastics skills will influence her dance routines.