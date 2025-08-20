Jordan Davis Reveals Bonus Track for Fans of New Album

Nashville, TN — Jordan Davis is giving fans something extra with his new album, Learn the Hard Way. The country singer announced a bonus track that listeners can only access through his website.

Davis mentioned the additional song during his album listening party, stating, “I wrote a song called ‘Like God Intended’ that didn’t make it on the record. I played it during my album listening party and it sounds like you all want this one to come out.”

To claim the bonus track, fans need to download the album from his official website before midnight ET on Thursday. This move mirrors a recent trend among artists, as Davis’s label mate Parker McCollum offered a similar exclusive track with his fifth album release in June.

Learn the Hard Way features a total of 18 tracks, including popular songs like “I Ain’t Sayin’”, “Know You Like That”, and “Bar None.” The album explores themes common in Davis’s music and showcases his signature style.

The bonus track “Like God Intended” is among the album’s highlights and is expected to resonate well with fans of the genre. Digital downloads of the full album will be delivered as high-quality audio files after purchase and are limited to one per customer in the U.S.

As Davis continues to build his career, this unique offering illustrates his commitment to engaging with his audience and providing them with exclusive content.