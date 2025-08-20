Entertainment
Jordan Davis Reveals Bonus Track for Fans of New Album
Nashville, TN — Jordan Davis is giving fans something extra with his new album, Learn the Hard Way. The country singer announced a bonus track that listeners can only access through his website.
Davis mentioned the additional song during his album listening party, stating, “I wrote a song called ‘Like God Intended’ that didn’t make it on the record. I played it during my album listening party and it sounds like you all want this one to come out.”
To claim the bonus track, fans need to download the album from his official website before midnight ET on Thursday. This move mirrors a recent trend among artists, as Davis’s label mate Parker McCollum offered a similar exclusive track with his fifth album release in June.
Learn the Hard Way features a total of 18 tracks, including popular songs like “I Ain’t Sayin’”, “Know You Like That”, and “Bar None.” The album explores themes common in Davis’s music and showcases his signature style.
The bonus track “Like God Intended” is among the album’s highlights and is expected to resonate well with fans of the genre. Digital downloads of the full album will be delivered as high-quality audio files after purchase and are limited to one per customer in the U.S.
As Davis continues to build his career, this unique offering illustrates his commitment to engaging with his audience and providing them with exclusive content.
Recent Posts
- New Book Reveals Insights into Bankruptcy Filers in the U.S.
- Matthew Rooney, Grandson of Steelers Founder, Dies at 51
- Dark Comedy ‘Friendship’ Streams on HBO Max September 5
- Premier League Predictions Enter Week Two with Enthusiasm and Uncertainty
- Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors Face Stanford in 2025 Football Opener
- Diamondbacks Clinch 6-5 Victory Over Reds in Extra Innings
- Talk of New Stimulus Payments Gains Traction Amid Inflation Concerns
- Deadly Fire at Chapel Hill Hotel Investigated as Arson
- Google Unveils Pixel 10 Series of Smartphones with Advanced AI Features
- Ether Surges: Peter Thiel Bets Big on Cryptocurrency
- Manchester City Faces Tottenham in Premier League Showdown
- Capcom Showcases Exciting Games at Gamescom 2025
- Multiple Incidents Reported in Chapel Hill Over Recent Days
- Bruna Brasil and Others Shine at Road to UFC Semifinals
- Seattle Faces Sizzling Weekend with Heat Advisory in Effect
- DNA Evidence Links O.J. Simpson to Murders of Ex-Wife and Friend
- Virginia City’s Historic Train Makes Its Hollywood Debut in 1923
- Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake Treated as Major Release
- ESPN Launches Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service
- Rongzhu Prepares for UFC Showdown in Shanghai Against Austin Hubbard