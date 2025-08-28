Jordan Davis Seeks Beard Sponsor Amid Music Success

Nashville, Tennessee – Country singer Jordan Davis is looking for a brand to sponsor his signature beard. The artist has been making waves in the music industry since his debut single in 2017, which has led to over 8.4 billion streams and multiple awards.

Davis, known for his hit duet “Buy Dirt” with Luke Bryan, enjoys the perks of success, including launching a line of boots and apparel. However, he is still searching for the perfect partnership for his facial hair.

“We couldn’t have beards in high school, but when I moved to Nashville and got a job bartending, I kind of let it go,” he recalled. “At that time, I was struggling financially, so I cut expenses wherever I could.”

The Louisiana native’s new album, “Learn the Hard Way,” has already yielded several singles like “I Ain’t Sayin’” and “Turn This Truck Around.” Most of the songs explore themes of breakups and life lessons. Davis expressed concern about repeating himself artistically.

“I think my biggest fear is making the same record again… So we really went after some new sounds,” he said. “A big reason it’s called ‘Learn the Hard Way’ is that a lot of these songs reflect a desire for change.”

Despite his achievements, Davis remains humble. “I’m blessed to get to do this,” he said. “The first few years in Nashville were tough. I struggled to find my way.”

He has also bonded with fellow country artists, notably Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett, and toured earlier this year with country star Luke Combs. Davis appreciates the meaningful connections he has made in the industry.

The singer’s style has evolved as well. Once fond of flannels and jeans, he now favors brands like Rag & Bone and Todd Snyder, while still prioritizing comfort. He is also proud of his partnership with a boot company linked to his family’s legacy.

“My grandpa and dad owned a furniture reupholstering business for almost 50 years, and they always wore the brand I’m with,” he explained. “So when the opportunity came up, I was thrilled to accept.”

Looking ahead, Davis hopes to balance his family life and career. He admits he has missed significant family events while on tour.

“I still don’t think I’ve written my best song or made my best record,” he shared. “I want to continue growing as an artist while being a good dad and husband.”

His children, who range in age from newborn to five, are beginning to grasp his role as a musician. “They know I sing and listen to my songs on Alexa,” he said, adding humorously about them calling him “Dada” to the voice assistant.