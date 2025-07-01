Sports
Jordan Harris Not Receiving Qualifying Offer, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent
Columbus, Ohio – The Columbus Blue Jackets are not expected to give defenseman Jordan Harris a qualifying offer, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. This decision means that the 24-year-old will enter the free agency market as an unrestricted free agent when it opens on Tuesday.
Harris, who was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade that sent Patrik Laine to Montreal last August, struggled during his time in Columbus. He spent a significant amount of the season as a healthy scratch, only managing to play in 33 regular-season games. During that time, he recorded just five points.
Despite his potential, Harris never managed to establish a consistent role with the Blue Jackets. His challenges on the ice have led to limited opportunities, making his departure from the team a likely outcome.
The NHL free agency period is set to begin tomorrow, drawing attention from various teams looking to make roster changes. As teams scramble to fill gaps and acquire new talents, many players, including Harris, will seek new beginnings with different organizations.
With Harris’s exit, more than just a player is shifting; it marks the Blue Jackets’ continued efforts to reshape their roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.
