Jordan Love: The Journey of a Franchise Quarterback with Family Support

Green Bay, Wisconsin — Jordan Love, the new starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, leans heavily on his family for support as he takes on his most significant role in the NFL. Love, 24, credits his strong bond with his mother, sisters, and wife for helping him navigate his football career and the challenges he’s faced.

Love is the youngest of four, with three sisters: Kami, Emily, and Alexis. His mother, Anna Love, has been a constant presence at his games, making the trip to every Packers match. Anna, a retired California Highway Patrol officer, played a crucial role in encouraging Jordan to continue playing football, especially after the devastating loss of his father, Orbin Love, in 2013.

Orbin, a former running back at Bakersfield College and later a police officer, took his own life when Jordan was just 14 years old. This dark moment in Jordan’s life nearly led him to quit football. ‘My mom convinced me to stick it out another year, see what happens,’ he recalled. Jordan did see positive outcomes; he ultimately became the starting quarterback, proving his resilience.

Jordan’s wife, Ronika Stone, is also an athlete, playing professional volleyball in the Pro Volleyball Federation and having won two championships in Puerto Rico. The couple met through mutual friends and started dating in 2020. ‘Now watching him run out and take over the team, it’s been incredible,’ Stone said.

While the pressures of being a starting NFL quarterback are significant, Jordan finds solace in the encouragement of his family. Love’s eldest sister, Kami, is a real estate agent and oversees the Jordan Hands of 10ve Foundation, established in her father’s honor. The foundation aims to promote sports participation and mental health awareness.

Jordan’s sister Emily works as a dental hygienist in Bakersfield, while younger sister Alexis is a student-athlete at San Diego State University, where she rows on the women’s team. Though he has moved to Wisconsin for his professional career, Love remains connected to his family in California, who continue to provide him unwavering support.

As Love embarks on his journey with the Packers, he carries the memory of his father and the encouragement of his family. He hopes to inspire others and carry forward his father’s legacy.