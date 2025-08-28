Jordan Love Prepares for Season Opener Despite Thumb Injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is optimistic about his readiness for the regular season despite wearing a brace on his surgically repaired left thumb. Love is preparing for the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 7 and stated he has ‘no concerns’ regarding the injury.

During practice Thursday, Love acknowledged the need to protect his thumb, saying, ‘It’ll be some weeks having to brace it up and just keep it protected.’ He mentioned that he will assess how he feels as he returns to live contact in games.

Head coach Matt LaFleur conducted a simulated game during practice, allowing Love to gain some experience. Love recently resumed full-team activities, having previously only participated in individual drills and 7-on-7 sessions.

Explaining his decision for surgery, Love said, ‘If you have no stability there, you have no strength as well.’ He didn’t want to risk further injury throughout the season, noting that he may not have been able to perform optimally.

This week also marked the return of Packers receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who had each dealt with injuries earlier in training camp. However, due to the league’s guidelines on injury reports, it’s unclear how much practice they participated in.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst expressed confidence in Love’s ability to prepare for Week 1 despite the setbacks. The only starter missing from practice on Thursday was cornerback Nate Hobbs, who underwent knee surgery on Aug. 2. Hobbs feels positive about his recovery, stating, ‘I feel good about where I’m at in my recovery, and we’re going to see next week how I feel.’