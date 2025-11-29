Jordan Marshall Set to Start for Michigan Against Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Following a decisive 45-20 victory over Maryland, Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore announced that running back Jordan Marshall is expected to start against Ohio State on Saturday.

Michigan excelled on the road, rushing for 228 yards with four touchdowns, despite missing key players like Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. Bryson Kuzdzal stepped up, recording 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns during the game.

Marshall, who suffered a shoulder injury against Northwestern last week, was on the sidelines suited up but did not play against Maryland. Coach Moore confirmed that Marshall could have participated if necessary, stating, “Jordan could have went if we needed him to.”

Marshall has been a standout this season, amassing 871 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. He expressed excitement about this week’s pivotal matchup, emphasizing the importance of the rivalry game against Ohio State in his preparation and performance. “It’s a great opportunity for our team, for our coaches, for this university,” Marshall said.

The Wolverines (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten) hold a five-game winning streak over the Buckeyes and aim to secure not only bragging rights but also a potential playoff berth and Big Ten title. Marshall’s readiness to return is a significant boost for the team’s offensive strategy.

History is on his mind; as an Ohio native, Marshall knows what is at stake in this rivalry game. He recalls the contributions of previous Ohio players in Michigan’s victories over Ohio State. “This is a game to stamp my legacy,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s running backs coach Tony Alford is striving to maintain the team’s strong running game amid injuries, having already coached the Wolverines through a challenging season. The Michigan program has a deep-rooted history of impactful Ohio players, including Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson.

The game kicks off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with expected wintry weather adding to the atmosphere in Ann Arbor. Marshall is ready for the challenge and hopeful for a crucial victory.