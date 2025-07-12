Sports
Jordan McLaughlin Re-signs with Spurs for One-Year Deal
SAN ANTONIO, TX – Veteran guard Jordan McLaughlin has officially re-signed with the San Antonio Spurs on a one-year, $3 million deal, the team announced on July 12, 2025.
McLaughlin, 29, originally joined the Spurs in February as part of a trade with the Sacramento Kings, which also brought All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio. Since the midseason acquisition, McLaughlin has played in 18 games, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 assists over 6.9 minutes per outing.
In his previous stint with the Kings during the 2024-25 season, McLaughlin played 28 games, averaging 1.9 points in similar playing time of 6.8 minutes per game. His shooting stats included a field goal percentage of 53.6% and 45.0% from three-point range, along with perfect free-throw shooting.
Prior to his time in San Antonio, he spent five seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after signing a two-way contract in 2019. In that span, McLaughlin carved a niche for himself, particularly during his rookie season where he averaged career-highs of 7.6 points and 4.2 assists.
The Spurs have been active in the offseason, adding new talent through the draft and trades. McLaughlin’s return adds depth to their backcourt but he might have limited minutes due to the presence of established players like Fox and the recent drafting of Dylan Harper.
Despite the competitive lineup, McLaughlin’s experience and skills may provide crucial support for the Spurs this upcoming season. His signing marks the team’s 13th standard contract, filling an open roster spot recently created by a trade.
