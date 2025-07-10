Sports
Jordan McLaughlin Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio, Texas – Free agent guard Jordan McLaughlin has signed a one-year, $3 million contract to return to the San Antonio Spurs, according to his agent Greg Lawrence of Wasserman, as reported by Shams Charania of ESPN on July 9, 2025.
McLaughlin spent parts of the last season with the Spurs after being traded from the Sacramento Kings in February. During his time in San Antonio, he played 18 games, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 assists in just under seven minutes per game.
Despite his return, McLaughlin faces competition for playing time as the Spurs have several point guards, including De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle. This crowded roster could limit his minutes during the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.
In his career, McLaughlin has struggled to secure a consistent role but hopes to make an impact as a reserve. He enters his seventh season in the NBA, looking to contribute to the Spurs’ success.
The Spurs organization expressed optimism about his potential for development with added experience in their system.
