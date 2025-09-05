Jordan Peele’s Fourth Film Pulled from Release Calendar

UNIVERSAL CITY, California — Jordan Peele‘s next film has been unexpectedly removed from the release calendar by Universal Pictures. The film, which was slated for October 2026, is currently in development, but has not yet started filming, according to sources familiar with the project.

The follow-up to Peele’s successful 2022 film, ‘Nope,’ was initially scheduled for a Christmas release in 2024. However, due to recent industry strikes, the film’s premiere was postponed to Halloween 2026. Universal has not commented on the removal, and Peele’s representatives did not respond to inquiries.

Details about the plot remain scarce, with the film being categorized as a horror thriller. Peele hinted at its potential during a January 2024 appearance on the ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ podcast. He expressed enthusiasm, stating, ‘I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that could be my favorite movie if I make it right.’

While fans eagerly await this project, Peele has not been idle. He is a producer on an upcoming sports horror film titled ‘Him,’ which features Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. The film tells the story of a young football player trained by a retired legend, revealing the dark price of greatness. ‘Him’ is set to hit theaters on September 19.

This latest update regarding Peele’s untitled film adds to the anticipation and disappointment for fans who have been curious about his next directorial endeavor. The extended timeline could push the film’s release to 2027 or later, making this hiatus the longest between his projects.

Although Peele’s upcoming project may be in limbo, his past successes—’Get Out,’ ‘Us,’ and ‘Nope’—have established him as a leading voice in the horror genre. Fans are hopeful that the wait will result in another groundbreaking film.