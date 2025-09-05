Entertainment
Jordan Peele’s Fourth Film Pulled from Release Calendar
UNIVERSAL CITY, California — Jordan Peele‘s next film has been unexpectedly removed from the release calendar by Universal Pictures. The film, which was slated for October 2026, is currently in development, but has not yet started filming, according to sources familiar with the project.
The follow-up to Peele’s successful 2022 film, ‘Nope,’ was initially scheduled for a Christmas release in 2024. However, due to recent industry strikes, the film’s premiere was postponed to Halloween 2026. Universal has not commented on the removal, and Peele’s representatives did not respond to inquiries.
Details about the plot remain scarce, with the film being categorized as a horror thriller. Peele hinted at its potential during a January 2024 appearance on the ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ podcast. He expressed enthusiasm, stating, ‘I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that could be my favorite movie if I make it right.’
While fans eagerly await this project, Peele has not been idle. He is a producer on an upcoming sports horror film titled ‘Him,’ which features Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. The film tells the story of a young football player trained by a retired legend, revealing the dark price of greatness. ‘Him’ is set to hit theaters on September 19.
This latest update regarding Peele’s untitled film adds to the anticipation and disappointment for fans who have been curious about his next directorial endeavor. The extended timeline could push the film’s release to 2027 or later, making this hiatus the longest between his projects.
Although Peele’s upcoming project may be in limbo, his past successes—’Get Out,’ ‘Us,’ and ‘Nope’—have established him as a leading voice in the horror genre. Fans are hopeful that the wait will result in another groundbreaking film.
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase