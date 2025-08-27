Jordan Poyer Returns to Buffalo Bills in Surprising Move

Buffalo, NY — Veteran safety Jordan Poyer is making his return to the Buffalo Bills, his agents announced today. The 34-year-old, who played for the Bills from 2017 to 2023, expressed a desire to return to Buffalo during the offseason.

Poyer is expected to join the practice squad after spending the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. He had previously established himself as a key player for the Bills, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 and serving as a team captain.

Poyer first entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, but he was waived during his rookie season. He was later claimed by the Cleveland Browns, where he played until 2016 before joining the Bills. Throughout his seven seasons in Buffalo, Poyer became a defensive leader, recording three consecutive seasons with over 100 tackles from 2018 to 2020.

Last year, Poyer started 16 games for the Dolphins, contributing to their success in the AFC East. The Bills are now eager to utilize his extensive experience as they look to enhance their secondary, which faces some uncertainties.

Poyer’s return marks a full-circle moment for the player, who expressed a desire to finish his career with the Bills, calling it an ideal scenario. He ranks fifth in franchise history with 683 tackles and is tied for tenth with 22 interceptions, making him one of the most accomplished players in Bills history.