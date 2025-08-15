Sports
Jordan Spieth’s Season Ends with Disappointment at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jordan Spieth‘s season came to an unexpected end at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 38th, just shy of advancing to the BMW Championship. After a six-month comeback from wrist surgery, Spieth hoped to leverage this tournament to secure crucial FedEx Cup points.
Starting the tournament ranked 48th in the FedEx Cup standings, Spieth needed a strong performance to extend his season. His journey included a tough Sunday at TPC Southwind, where he battled through ups and downs. Despite making birdies on holes 13 and 16, he faced a devastating moment on the 18th when his approach shot found the water. This loss left him 70 points short of his goal.
“It was a bitter way to end the season,” Spieth said after the round. “I felt I was close, but it just didn’t come together. I’ll focus on getting healthy and work on my game for next year.”
Ultimately, while Spieth recognized the difficulty of his situation, he remained determined. “Next year will be different,” he promised, indicating that he aims to return to the top of his game. The outlook is daunting given the competition for Ryder Cup spots, especially with his recent inconsistent performances.
Further complicating matters for Spieth is the pressure from American captain Keegan Bradley, who is considering the best mix of experience and recent performance for the Ryder Cup team. Spieth, despite ranking 15th in total strokes gained this season, faced stiff competition from players like Cameron Young and Ben Griffin.
As he reflects on his year, Spieth’s journey shows that even a talented player can face unexpected challenges. He remains hopeful for the future, emphasizing the importance of patience as he seeks to regain his elite status. “In golf, it’s all about the long game,” he noted.
