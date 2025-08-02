Jordan Spieth Shines with 65 at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jordan Spieth opened the Wyndham Championship with a 65, placing him tied for eighth after the first round. This marks Spieth’s return to competitive golf after taking five weeks off following the birth of his third child.

While many may have expected him to struggle after a long absence, Spieth showcased a strong performance at the Sedgefield Country Club. He acknowledged feeling rusty but appeared confident in his game. “I feel like my game’s been in a good spot,” Spieth said. “I just haven’t been playing tournament rounds.”

Throughout his round, Spieth faced challenges with his accuracy, hitting only seven of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation. Nevertheless, he excelled on the greens, ranking third in strokes gained putting. A standout moment included a remarkable 46-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole.

“It could have gone off the green if it didn’t go in,” he noted about his lucky putt. “So call that a two and a half shot break just on a putt.” Spieth’s positive attitude and resilience were evident as he navigated through the course.

Entering the tournament ranked 50th in the FedExCup standings, Spieth is determined to improve his position. The top 50 players at the end of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will secure full exemptions for the following year’s tournaments. “When I sat out, I moved from 38th to 39th all the way down to 48th essentially just by not playing,” he explained.

Spieth also expressed his appreciation for the time spent at home, balancing fatherhood with his commitment to golf. “I haven’t felt restricted by any means. It’s just trying to be the best golfer in the world while still being super involved at home,” he said.

Looking ahead, Spieth is optimistic about his future in golf. “Next year’s going to be a really good year for me,” he predicted. “I’ll be healthy, and just structurally putting, the mechanics are all getting really, really close.”