Jordan Walsh Ejected in Summer League, Gains Coach’s Support

LAS VEGAS — Jordan Walsh, a forward for the Boston Celtics, was ejected from a Summer League game against the Miami Heat on Monday night after receiving two technical fouls in quick succession. The incident occurred in the second quarter, raising eyebrows but ultimately earning praise from his head coach, Joe Mazzulla.

Walsh’s ejection followed a shove he delivered to Miami guard Pelle Larsson after a foul call. Larsson ended up crashing into Celtics General Manager Brad Stevens and new owner Bill Chisholm, who were seated courtside. The altercation was the final straw for the officials, leading to Walsh’s dismissal from the game.

Walsh had already received his first technical foul for taunting after scoring a layup earlier in the match. After the game, Walsh acknowledged that his actions were a “dumb decision,” expressing regret over the shove that led to his ejection.

Despite the incident, coach Mazzulla expressed his approval of Walsh’s aggressive approach. “He told me he loved it,” Walsh said. “I got to the locker room, checked my phone, and he was texting me like, ‘I love this out of you.’” Mazzulla seems to appreciate the intensity Walsh brings, which is important as the young player strives for a more prominent role in the Celtics’ lineup this season.

During his short time on the court, Walsh scored 13 points and contributed three rebounds and one steal. He was attempting to pivot into a more disruptive player, aiming to “get under people’s skin” and throw opponents off their rhythm. “I want to disrupt everybody… I want to speed you up,” he explained about his style of play.

Though Walsh’s performance showed promise, Mazzulla and the Celtics hope he can channel his energy in a way that benefits the team in future games. Boston ultimately lost 100-96 to Miami, but Walsh’s next opportunity to showcase his skills will come on Thursday night against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.