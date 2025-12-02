Entertainment
Jordin Sparks Celebrates Holiday Season at Philadelphia Parade
Philadelphia, PA — Jordin Sparks welcomed the holiday season with a joyful appearance at a parade on Friday, November 28. The American Idol winner, 35, shared a post on social media expressing her gratitude, captioning it, “What a beautiful way to start the holiday season! Thank you, Philly for having me—it was lovely to see all of you during the parade! 🫶🏽”
Sparks showcased her festive spirit as she donned a long black coat adorned with embroidered floral patterns. She paired it with dark pants, a gray knit scarf, and a matching beanie. Her braided hairstyle added a relaxed vibe, perfect for the wintry atmosphere.
Amid the colorful floats, performers in sea-themed costumes, and singer David Archuleta by her side, Sparks exuded warmth and holiday cheer. Fans quickly took to her social media post, expressing their delight at seeing her in person. Comments ranged from “Cutie❤️🙌” to “Loved seeing you at the parade!” with another fan simply stating, “Beautiful!”
Known for her powerful voice and uplifting energy, Sparks continues to be a beloved figure during the holiday season, reminding everyone of the joy she brings through her music and appearances.
