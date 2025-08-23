Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick Spotted Together After Tense Encounter

Chapel Hill, North Carolina — Jordon Hudson and NFL coach Bill Belichick were seen smiling and holding hands during a dinner date in downtown Chapel Hill. This outing comes nearly two weeks after Hudson had a public confrontation with Linda Holliday, Belichick’s ex-girlfriend, at a holiday party in Nantucket.

The couple’s recent appearance has been a topic of interest since their relationship became public more than a year ago. Despite earlier tensions with Holliday, eyewitnesses reported that the vibe at Saturday’s party was friendly. No issues were noted among partygoers, indicating that the air may have cleared between the two women.

Holliday, who dated Belichick for 16 years before their split in 2023, had previously deemed Hudson’s presence at the party inappropriate, reportedly asking staff to remove her. Holliday confronted Hudson during that incident, expressing concern over her friend, Melissa Sapini, who has claimed that Holliday made comments implying she should reconsider her friendships.

Since the holiday party encounter, Hudson has been actively involved in various social circles related to Belichick, who is preparing for his first season as a college football coach with the University of North Carolina. The season kicks off on September 1 against TCU.

Hudson held a box of leftovers as she and Belichick exited their dinner date, both dressed in matching white outfits and appearing happy together. This outing, which marks their first public appearance since the holiday drama, suggests that the couple is for now unaffected by past tensions.

Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has come under scrutiny, as he alluded to her helping manage his personal media in an email published earlier this year. With the new season approaching, all eyes will be on how their relationship unfolds within the collegiate coaching world.