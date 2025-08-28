Jordon Hudson Files ‘Gold Digger’ Trademark Amid Bill Belichick Romance

Chapel Hill, North Carolina — Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old former cheerleader, has filed a trademark application for the term “gold digger” through her company, TCE Rights Management. The filing, submitted on August 25, 2025, aims to use the phrase on jewelry and key chains.

Hudson is in a high-profile relationship with Bill Belichick, 73, head coach of the University of North Carolina‘s football team. The couple started dating in 2023 shortly after Belichick ended a long-term relationship. Their romance has attracted significant public attention, partly due to the 49-year age gap.

The trademark application comes as the pair gains media scrutiny. Hudson’s company had previously filed for multiple trademarks linked to Belichick’s football career, including terms like “Chapel Bill” and “No Days Off.” These applications were submitted in April 2025, with all pending review.

Belichick, who previously coached the New England Patriots, is set to begin his collegiate coaching career with UNC’s upcoming game against TCU on September 1. He expressed enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I’ve always wanted to be in college football. This is a great university, it’s a great opportunity here.”

The couple appeared on CBS News‘ Sunday Morning in April, where Hudson humorously interrupted a question about their meeting. After the interview, Belichick defended Hudson, stating she was simply trying to keep the focus on the interview’s intended topic.

Despite the quirky developments surrounding their relationship and the harsh public scrutiny, Hudson and Belichick appear to maintain a positive bond. Hudson has also reportedly built an impressive real estate portfolio during their time together.

As they navigate public life together, Belichick has commented, “I’ve never been too worried about what everybody else thinks.” The couple’s latest endeavors in the trademark realm signify their intent to further their business interests amidst their personal lives.