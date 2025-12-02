Jordon Hudson Shows Off New Mercedes-Benz in North Carolina

North Carolina, USA — Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of NFL coach Bill Belichick, recently showcased her fit physique while fueling her new $100,000 Mercedes-Benz. The 24-year-old cheerleader was seen on Friday wearing a black cropped tank top, low-waisted shorts, and sneakers, braving the cold weather.

Hudson sported her hair in a ponytail and was later spotted carrying a backpack after attending cheer practice at Code Black. It seems she has upgraded from a Porsche to the luxurious Mercedes GLE Coupe.

Earlier this month, Hudson participated in the Cheer Extreme All-Stars event in Raleigh, NC, where she was cheered on by Belichick, 73, who sat in the stands. According to reports, their relationship became official in 2024, and they have often faced scrutiny due to their 49-year age difference.

An insider shared that the challenges they have faced have only strengthened their bond, stating, “The jealousy and pressure act as fuel for their relationship and make them even more in love.” Meanwhile, Hudson has met some resistance in connecting with Belichick’s family.

In November, Hudson and Belichick’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schmitt, were spotted at a North Carolina Tar Heels game, hinting at an attempt to bridge familial ties. Schmitt is married to Belichick’s oldest son, Stephen. Bill and his ex-wife Debby Clarke Belichick, who were married from 1977 to 2006, share three children: Amanda, Brian, and Stephen Belichick.

This past April, Hudson was photographed with a ring on her finger, hinting at a possible engagement, further adding to the couple’s story. They have captured attention since they were first seen together at a New York City event.