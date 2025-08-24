Jorge Fossati Prepares Universitario for Classic Against Alianza Lima

Lima, Peru — Jorge Fossati, coach of Universitario, spoke about his team’s preparation for the major football classic against Alianza Lima, scheduled for this weekend. Fossati expressed confidence in his squad’s current standing, stating that they do not need to ‘recover’ from a recent loss.

“I don’t understand what we need to recover from. We are first in the accumulated table, we won the Apertura, and we were the first team to qualify for the round of 16,” Fossati said. He acknowledged the team’s recent setback, noting that it ‘hurt’ but emphasized the unpredictable nature of football.

Fossati also addressed the challenge of playing just days after a match against Sport Huancayo. “We have to play again in Brazil in two and a half days. It’s tough,” he remarked, highlighting the demanding schedule his team faces.

Regarding player selection, Fossati mentioned the competitive atmosphere within the team. “We have a nice problem where those who play complicate my choices. Juancito played very well last time, but Pedrito is also a strong candidate since he performed well in many matches,” he explained. This internal competition, he noted, keeps the team’s morale high.

The coach expressed concern over recent officiating, particularly a disallowed goal against Sport Huancayo. “The referees are part of the game. I hope they get clarity during the matches. VAR can complicate situations instead of helping,” Fossati added, stressing the importance of focusing on the game itself rather than external factors.

As the classic approaches, Fossati’s comments shed light on his team’s readiness and the pressure that comes with such high-stakes matches.