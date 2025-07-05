Jose Altuve Passes Astros Great Jeff Bagwell in Career Hits

DENVER — Jose Altuve, the heartbeat of the Houston Astros, continues to add to his legacy. On Wednesday night, he became the franchise’s second all-time leading hitter, surpassing Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell with his 2,315th hit.

In the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies, Altuve hit a first-pitch curveball from reliever Jake Bird into shallow center field, allowing two tiebreaking runs to score. Though passing Bagwell is significant, Altuve emphasized that winning games is his priority. “Every time I get some milestone, I just get really happy and excited,” he said.

Now with 2,317 hits at 34 years old, Altuve sets his sights on reaching the 3,000-hit milestone, which only 33 players have achieved in MLB history. Reaching this benchmark would likely secure his spot in Cooperstown. Altuve is on pace for 156 hits this season, which would put him in a strong position as he navigates the remaining four years of his $125 million contract.

Altuve’s career has had its challenges, including a thumb fracture that sidelined him for 53 games during the 2023 World Baseball Classic and the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Despite these setbacks, he has consistently surpassed expectations, including ending last season with 185 hits.

“Not yet,” Altuve responded regarding whether he felt closer to realistically achieving 3,000 hits after passing Bagwell. “That’s a lot of hits left.” He highlighted the importance of consistency, stating, “Let’s get one more and just keep going.”

In Thursday’s game, Altuve continued on his quest by hitting a single off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland.

Altuve is also adapting to a new role in left field after a request to change positions due to defensive metrics. Despite his relocation, it remains a challenge for the Astros to balance their infield with injuries to key players Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña.

Although Altuve has experience as a second baseman, his transition to left field has allowed him to thrive offensively. He has started a career-high 22 games as a designated hitter this season, boasting an .811 OPS while playing that role.

The Astros are considering how to manage Altuve’s role effectively while allowing younger players like Brice Matthews, who has been recognized as a top-100 prospect, the opportunity to play. Matthews’ development is crucial to the Astros, as they assess their roster depth and future.

“He’s doing really good,” said Astros manager Joe Espada about Matthews. “We see him as someone who is going to be an everyday player.”