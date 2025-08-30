Jose D’Angelo Aims for More Success at Kentucky Downs

FRANKLIN, Ky. — Jose D’Angelo made history last year as the first trainer to win a Grade 1 race at Kentucky Downs, achieving this milestone with Howard Wolowitz in the 2024 Franklin-Simpson Stakes. “It was good, it was special,” D’Angelo said after his victory. “They told me I was the first, and I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Currently, D’Angelo remains the track’s only Grade 1-winning trainer but acknowledges that title will change on Sept. 6 because he does not plan to enter any horses in this year’s Franklin-Simpson Stakes. Nonetheless, he plans to bring a stable of about 8 to 10 horses to the Kentucky Downs meet that begins on Aug. 28. “We just have to work hard and win more. That’s the only way,” he added.

Howard Wolowitz, a Grade 1 winner, is among those he plans to enter. The 4-year-old has faced stiff competition, finishing ninth against older horses in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint last year but rebounding to narrowly miss breaking the track record in the Holiday Cheer Stakes. D’Angelo said he is optimistic about Wolowitz’s performance in the $2 million Kentucky Turf Sprint on Aug. 30, which offers a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint later this year. “He came back from his layoff really sharp. He’s a special horse,” D’Angelo stated.

D’Angelo also has Shisospicy, a 3-year-old filly, ready for action. The horse boasts a perfect 3-for-3 record on grass in the U.S. but faced challenges at Royal Ascot. D’Angelo believes her issues there might have been due to the course. After some time off, she resumed training at Saratoga and is set to compete in the $2 million Music City Stakes on Sept. 6. “The way she ran in the Mamzelle Stakes shows she can handle the distance,” he said.

Another contender is Cloe, trained for Lugamo Racing Stable, who has shown promise with recent stakes performances. D’Angelo is also considering entering Valiant Minister‘s son, who is eyeing the $3.5 million Nashville Derby. After a successful run at Kentucky Downs last year, D’Angelo approaches this season with confidence. “We won the first Grade 1 there; every race is a challenge. We have to try and do the best we can,” he said. “Let’s do it. We are ready for the winners.”