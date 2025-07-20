Jose Benavidez Sr Talks Diego Pacheco’s Growth Ahead of Upcoming Fight

Dallas, Texas — Jose Benavidez Sr is preparing to coach Diego Pacheco as he returns to the ring this weekend, ending his longest layoff since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The 24-year-old Pacheco is set to demonstrate why he is ready for bigger challenges in boxing.

Pacheco’s last fight was a hard-fought win against Nelson, where he gained the WBC interim title. Although he won all three judges’ scorecards by a wide margin, Pacheco expressed dissatisfaction as he felt he could have performed better. “I need to show the world that I’m ready at an elite level,” he said.

According to Benavidez Sr, who has been Pacheco’s head coach for three and a half years, this fight is crucial. “Diego has been progressing and getting better, this is the time for him to look impressive,” he said. Pacheco is currently ranked as the WBO’s No. 1 contender for Canelo Alvarez’s title and is looking to secure more notable fights.

This Saturday, Pacheco faces Trevor McCumby, who is known for his aggressive fighting style but has not fought since September. Although many experts regard McCumby as the underdog, he is eager to prove his capabilities, stating, “I’ve seen all sorts of styles, that’s going to be the ultimate gamechanger.”

With excitement building around Pacheco’s performance, Benavidez Sr noted that the young boxer has matured significantly, especially since becoming a father. “You’re going to see a dangerous Pacheco performance,” he said, emphasizing that this fight will showcase the subtle adjustments Pacheco has made to his fighting style.

As the boxing world anticipates a shift in the 168-pound division following Canelo Alvarez’s potential departure, Benavidez Sr expressed interest in future matchups for Pacheco against other top contenders. “Let’s see, one fight at a time but possibilities are exciting now,” he remarked.

Pacheco’s upcoming fight will take place in an exciting boxing weekend, promising fans high-stakes matchups and the chance to witness the continuation of his journey.