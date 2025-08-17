St. Louis, MO – José Caballero, the Panamanian baseball player, had a standout performance on Friday night at Busch Stadium as the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Cardinals 4-3 in a back-and-forth game.

Playing right field and batting tenth, Caballero went 2-for-3 with two singles and earned a walk, bringing his on-base percentage to .329. He also stole two bases, marking a total of 37 for the season, making him the leader in stolen bases in Major League Baseball.

Iván Herrera, Caballero’s fellow countryman and the designated hitter for the Cardinals, managed to hit one single in three at-bats and walked once. His on-base percentage now stands at .373, despite the Cardinals’ loss.

This game was a crucial victory for the Yankees as they continue their chase for a strong postseason position. The Yankees’ win contrasts with the recent struggles of the Cardinals, who are seeking to turn their season around.

In other action, Edmundo Sosa, another Panamanian player, was in the lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies as they edged past the Washington Nationals 6-2 at Nationals Park. Sosa went hitless, going 0-for-4, and saw his batting average drop to .260.

With performances like Caballero’s, the spotlight is shining on Panamanian players in the MLB this season.