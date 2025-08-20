Jose Delano Aims for UFC Return With Dana White’s Contender Series Fight

Las Vegas, Nevada — Brazilian MMA fighter Jose Delano is set to compete for a UFC contract on Tuesday night, as he faces Manuel Exposito in the main event of Dana White‘s Contender Series. The fight marks a significant moment for Delano, who hopes to revive the Brazilian Top Team‘s presence in the UFC.

Delano, who has a record of 15 wins and three losses, expressed pride in representing the Brazilian Top Team, a gym that has produced several notable fighters in the past. “Master Murilo Bustamante is here with me, and he’s very happy. It’s gratifying to be able to give back to them for all the hard work and dedication to get me to this opportunity,” Delano stated.

Bustamante is a key figure in Brazilian MMA, having been the first Brazilian to win a UFC title in the modern era. Delano aims to follow in Bustamante’s footsteps, believing he will be “the first of many” from the team to enter the UFC. “I’m here because I have a lot of friends that are as tough as I am, who make me evolve,” he said.

Delano’s journey has not been without challenges. He previously struggled with weight issues but successfully made the featherweight limit of 145 pounds for this fight. He boasts nine stoppage victories out of his 15 wins, and he plans to start the fight aggressively. “I’m going all-in in the first round,” Delano declared. “I won’t let it go past the first round. I’m not going there to go past the first round.”

His opponent, Argentinian Manuel Exposito, enters the fight with a record of 13 wins and two losses, riding a three-fight winning streak. The matchup highlights the stakes for both fighters, as they seek to impress UFC CEO Dana White and secure a coveted contract.

Delano remains determined to perform at his best, hoping to bring the Brazilian Top Team back into the UFC spotlight. “I’ve always given my all inside the octagon,” he said. “Winning is not enough.”