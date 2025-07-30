Jose Iglesias Sparks Padres Ahead of Game Against Mets

San Diego, California — Jose Iglesias is stepping up for the San Diego Padres as they face the New York Mets in a series that started on Tuesday. The 35-year-old veteran, who played a key role in last year’s postseason with the Mets, is now making an impact with his new team.

Iglesias has started consecutive games against the Mets, beginning with a 1:10 p.m. game on Wednesday. The Padres are on a four-game winning streak, and Iglesias has been instrumental during this stretch. He scored a run in Monday’s match and had a solid performance on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a crucial double and a run scored. His double ignited a rally that propelled the Padres to a 5-1 victory.

On Wednesday, Iglesias will shift to shortstop as regular player Xander Bogaerts takes on the designated hitter role. Iglesias enters the game with a batting line of .239/.300/.280 and has tallied 24 RBIs this season while also showcasing impressive defensive skills.

In contrast, the Mets will have to play without star outfielder Juan Soto, who sustained a foot contusion during Tuesday’s game. In Soto’s absence, Jeff McNeil will play right field, and Tyrone Taylor will take over in center.

Mets pitcher Clay Holmes will start for New York, holding a record of 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA. Holmes has seen success this season, notably being more effective on the road. Meanwhile, Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is still finding his form after returning from an injury, struggling with a 9.18 ERA this season.

This matchup is critical for both teams as they vie for playoff spots in a tightly contested National League race. The Padres are currently holding on to the last wild-card position, just ahead of the Reds.

As the Padres and Mets prepare for the series finale, Iglesias’ presence in the lineup could prove decisive in shaping the outcome of this important game.