Sports
Jose Mourinho Eyeing Benfica Manager Position After Lage’s Departure
Lisbon, Portugal – Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering a return to Benfica as a replacement for Bruno Lage, who was recently sacked. This decision came after Benfica suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat to Azerbaijan’s Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Benfica’s president, Rui Costa, announced that the club aims to appoint a new manager by Saturday but remained tight-lipped about whether Mourinho is the preferred choice. Sources indicate that Mourinho is open to the idea of returning to Portugal, two decades after he first left for Chelsea.
The unexpected loss at Estadio da Luz, where Benfica initially led 2-0, has raised questions about the team’s direction. Costa emphasized, “Benfica coach’s profile must be that of a winner.” He stated that the ideal candidate should elevate the club to the championship levels its supporters expect.
Mourinho, who began his managerial career at Benfica in 2000, had a brief stint, only managing 10 games before leaving due to a fallout with the club’s president. His subsequent success at Porto, where he won the Champions League in 2004, established him as a prominent figure in football management.
If appointed, Mourinho would lead Benfica into crucial fixtures, including a Champions League match against Chelsea on September 30. The team’s current performance in the Primeira Liga has them sitting sixth, trailing leaders Porto by five points, with a game in hand.
Lage’s departure coincides with the club’s upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for October 25. Costa has reassured fans that the decision to change managers was made to protect the sporting integrity of Benfica and is not influenced by his re-election campaign.
“I haven’t gone anywhere to campaign yet because my goal is to ensure the best future for Benfica,” Costa stated, stressing that the primary intention is to improve the team’s performance.
