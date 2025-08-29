Jose Mourinho Parts Ways with Fenerbahce After Champions League Exit

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Jose Mourinho has left his position as manager of Fenerbahce just over a year after taking up the role. His departure follows the club’s recent elimination from the UEFA Champions League playoffs at the hands of Benfica on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce announced the decision in a statement, thanking the 62-year-old Portuguese coach for his contributions and wishing him well in his future endeavors. The statement read, “Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us. We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career.”

Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in June 2024 and led the team to a second-place finish in the Super Lig last season. However, his time with the club was marred by controversy, including allegations of making racially charged comments, which he denied. After a 0-0 draw against Galatasaray earlier this year, the team rival accused him of using offensive language.

In addition, Mourinho received a four-match ban for his criticisms of officiating in Turkey, although this was later reduced to two matches. His home league start for the current season included one win and one draw, but it ended abruptly with the Champions League loss.

With the summer transfer window closing soon, Fenerbahce now faces uncertainty as they navigate their coaching vacancy and the upcoming league matches.