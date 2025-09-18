José Ramírez: The Heart and Humor of the Guardians

CLEVELAND — Last summer, pitcher Alex Cobb met the face of the Cleveland Guardians, José Ramírez, in the home clubhouse at Progressive Field. A recent trade acquisition, Cobb was eager to introduce himself and struck up a conversation with the star third baseman.

During their chat, Cobb asked if Ramírez lived near Lake Erie, imagining the star player had a stunning lakeside view. Ramírez humorously replied, “Too many crocodiles,” despite American crocodiles being native only to Florida. Cobb was taken aback, unsure if the comment was a joke or a test of his knowledge.

Ramírez’s playful humor has become a hallmark of his personality, one that teammates have come to appreciate. Standing at 5-foot-8, he is a larger-than-life presence on a roster filled with youth and inexperience. It’s not just his skill that makes him a candidate for the Hall of Fame; it’s the way he fosters a welcoming atmosphere in the clubhouse.

Steven Kwan recalled how Ramírez welcomed rookie C.J. Kayfus during his first day in the majors, turning chatter into laughter. “It was all in Spanish,” Kayfus noted, emphasizing Ramírez’s natural ability to connect with others.

One afternoon during the season, Kwan was reminded of the trade rumors swirling around the team. Ramírez playfully claimed to reporters that it was Kwan’s “last day,” allowing the young player to momentarily shake off anxiety with a smile.

Teammates often see Ramírez transform into game mode an hour before first pitch. However, before that critical moment, he provides levity regardless of the situation. “That guy is going to be a Hall of Famer,” said reliever Erik Sabrowski. “But he’s as much a part of the team as anyone else.”

When the Los Angeles Dodgers visited in May, writers spoke with Ramírez about his comparison to Shohei Ohtani. Despite the conversation’s friendly tone, Ramírez humorously downplayed his statistics against Ohtani’s, quipping, “I’m more beautiful.”

Ramírez’s unique style extends even to card games, where he bantered with teammates like Lane Thomas, challenging him to fights—despite Thomas being injured. Kwan laughed, noting Ramírez’s “wild” nature that keeps the atmosphere light.

As he grew comfortable in the big leagues, Ramírez found camaraderie with veterans like Mike Napoli, who showed him the importance of building connections without barriers. This bond propelled Ramírez into becoming a reliable offensive force for Cleveland.

Today, as the team undergoes a transition to admit younger players, Ramírez stands as an accessible yet commanding figure. Manager Terry Francona has encouraged him to be a leader—a role he embraces without force.

But Ramírez isn’t just a cheerful charmer. He can lay down serious critiques with his trademark humor, as infielder Tyler Freeman explained. “If he’s going to say something serious, you remember it,” Freeman said, noting how Ramírez balances fun and motivation.

Catcher Austin Hedges praised Ramírez, calling him a passionate mentor who pushes young players to recognize their potential. “He wants to win so bad, you can smell it,” Hedges declared.

His playful nature often leads to unexpected moments, whether joking with teammates about contracts or challenging them during Mario Kart matches. “He knows how to push people’s buttons,” Kwan said, noting Ramírez’s ability to lift spirits while demanding performance.

As the Guardians look forward to the future, José Ramírez’s blend of humor and leadership continues to be instrumental in shaping the team culture. “Everything starts with José,” Hedges summarized. In a season of challenges, his joyful spirit remains a guiding light in the Cleveland dugout.