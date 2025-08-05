José Ramírez Shines as Guardians Aim for Playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians’ associate manager Craig Albernaz praises third baseman José Ramírez as a key player for the team, especially as he competes for the American League stolen base title this season.

“He blows me away every night,” Albernaz said, highlighting Ramírez’s contributions on and off the field. “He does something every day that just wows you, whether it’s at bat, defense, base running.”

Entering Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Ramírez was three steals behind the AL leader José Caballero, who recently transferred to the New York Yankees. Ramírez has made 32 steals this season, putting him on track for a staggering 47, potentially breaking his career high of 41 set last year.

Albernaz attributed Ramírez’s success not just to his natural talent but also to his diligent preparation. “He’s as prepared as anyone to go into a game,” Albernaz explained. “What everyone doesn’t realize is he’s prepared.”

Durability has also been a vital aspect of Ramírez’s career, something Albernaz credits to his consistent effort. “He plays hard all the time, so his body is used to that,” he said. This approach also helps prevent injuries, allowing Ramírez to maintain high performance levels.

Beyond his on-field abilities, Ramírez’s leadership style stands out in the Guardians’ locker room. Albernaz noted that Ramírez leads by example rather than through speeches. “He leads and plays the game. Everyone should follow that, and they do,” he said.

Albernaz described how Ramírez is a remarkable mentor to younger players in the dugout, creating a supportive environment. “He has his corner down the end of the dugout; he has a congregation and holds court,” he remarked, referring to his influence on players like Angel Martínez and Brayan Rocchio.

Ultimately, the combination of Ramírez’s skills and his mentorship makes him invaluable to the Guardians, as Albernaz concluded, “He’s just a great mentor for everyone.”