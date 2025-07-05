José Ramírez Thanks Fans After All-Star Selection Despite Personal Disappointment

CHICAGO — José Ramírez, the starting third baseman for the American League All-Star team, expressed gratitude to fans for electing him an All-Star for the fourth time. Despite strong statistics, including a .305 batting average and notable OPS, Ramírez feels he has not met his own expectations this season.

“It really hasn’t been the type of year that I’ve wanted to have,” Ramírez said Wednesday through interpreter Agustín Rivero at Wrigley Field. He acknowledged that the fan vote reflects their support rather than his performance, which he described as unsatisfactory.

Ramírez has recorded eight errors this season, matching a previous total, yet he ranks among the top players in fielding metrics. As he approaches the franchise records for games played and various offensive statistics, his long-term commitment to the Guardians through 2028 has raised hopes for more achievements.

In terms of offensive contributions, Ramírez has already tallied 13 home runs and ranks highly in multiple categories, including being third in team history for stolen bases. His statistics remain competitive, even as he indicates dissatisfaction with his overall game.

“Todo. Todo. Todo. Todo,” he reiterated when discussing his performance, signifying a strong desire to improve across the board.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt praised Ramírez’s all-around talent, saying, “He’s the best all-around third baseman in baseball.” With fans and teammates recognizing his value, Ramírez’s focus now shifts to the All-Star week and potential improvements in the second half of the season. Ramírez aims to silence doubts through his performance.