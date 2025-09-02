Josef Newgarden Claims Victory at 2025 Music City Grand Prix

Nashville, Tennessee – Josef Newgarden secured a thrilling victory at the 2025 Indycar Series finale during the Music City Grand Prix on Saturday. The race at Nashville Superspeedway marked the close of an exciting season.

With 225 laps to complete, Newgarden started the race with fierce competition from Pato O’Ward and David Malukas, who occupied the front row. As the green flag waved, O’Ward quickly took the lead, but soon faced challenges from Alex Palou and others.

The race took a turn on lap 52 when Palou suffered a flat tire, forcing him to pit. Meanwhile, O’Ward maintained a strong lead until lap 127, when he, too, faced misfortune, hitting the wall with a flat tire.

Following several pit stops, Alexander Rossi took over the lead with a strategic move as Newgarden closed in on him. The crowd erupted as Newgarden overtook Rossi on lap 147, marking a critical moment in the race.

As Newgarden led, tensions rose with intense battles behind him. Scott McLaughlin and Alex Palou jostled for position, but late-race accidents led to cautions that allowed Newgarden to maintain his advantage.

In the final laps, Newgarden emerged victorious, crossing the finish line first, while Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top three. This win not only solidified Newgarden’s reputation but also provided a memorable conclusion to the season.

The final standings showed Alex Palou crowned as the season champion, with a total of 711 points, followed by Pato O’Ward with 515 points, and Scott Dixon in third with 452 points.