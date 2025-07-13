Josef Newgarden Finishes Second at SYNK 275 in Iowa

Newton, IA – July 12, 2025

Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 Astemo Chevrolet team secured a second-place finish at the SYNK 275 presented by Sukup on Saturday after dominating much of the 275-lap race at Iowa Speedway. Starting from pole position, Newgarden led the field for most of the event but was ultimately edged out by rival Pato O'Ward.

Newgarden’s performance was historic, as he became the first driver in NTT INDYCAR SERIES history to lead over 2,000 laps at a single track. He has now led more laps at Iowa than all other drivers combined in the race.

However, the race’s dynamics shifted during the pit cycle, as O’Ward managed to re-enter the race just ahead of Newgarden following their stops. Newgarden faced several caution flags in the final laps, which hindered his ability to reclaim the lead.

“O’Ward got track position, it was as simple as that,” Newgarden said. “My Astemo car was quick, and Team Chevy did a great job. Finally getting a win for Team Chevy is a big deal.”

Scott McLaughlin, driving the No. 3 XPEL Chevrolet, staged a remarkable comeback from a 27th-place start to finish fourth. McLaughlin collided during qualifying but his team worked quickly to prepare the car for the race. He climbed through the ranks, showing impressive speed throughout the event.

“It was just a huge team effort to get back in the race,” McLaughlin noted. “The car was really good.”

Will Power, in the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet, finished third, completing a strong showing for Team Penske. After qualifying in seventh, Power consistently moved forward, capturing third place from points leader Alex Palou.

“Some good racing out as the second lane came in, which is awesome,” Power said. “It was a solid day for the Verizon Chevy team.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will continue at Iowa Speedway with another race scheduled for Sunday, July 13. Fans can tune in to FOX at 1:00 pm ET for coverage of the Farm to Finish 275.