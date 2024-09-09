Connect with us

Josh Addo-Carr’s Alleged Positive Drug Test Sparks Controversy Ahead of Finals

19 hours ago

Josh Addo Carr Bulldogs Nrl

Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr was reportedly involved in a roadside drug test conducted by police on Friday night as part of Operation RAID.

According to a statement from New South Wales Police, officers stopped Addo-Carr while he was driving in Wentworth Point at approximately 10:45 PM. The test allegedly indicated a positive result for cocaine, but no formal charges have been made pending further analysis of his sample.

Phil Gould, the Bulldogs football boss, took to social media to dismiss rumors concerning the testing, asserting that the results were negative and that Addo-Carr was allowed to continue driving. “There is absolutely no truth to rumors that Josh had any issue,” he posted.

While overall traffic operations detected a significant number of alleged drug drivers in the state, Addo-Carr’s situation has drawn particular attention as the Bulldogs prepare for their first finals match since 2016 against Manly on Sunday.

The incident occurred just hours after Addo-Carr was ruled out of the Bulldogs’ last regular season game due to a minor ankle injury. He is expected to return for the upcoming elimination final.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the test results, with the Bulldogs reportedly looking into the matter further. Additionally, it has been suggested that Addo-Carr was instructed not to attend the team’s end-of-season presentation night.

As the situation develops, the NRL has confirmed they are aware of the allegations and are currently in communication with the club.

Rachel Adams

