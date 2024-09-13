Sports
Josh Addo-Carr Tests Positive in Second Drug Screening: Further Investigations Underway
Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has tested positive again in a secondary drug test following a roadside stop by NSW Police on 6 September 2024. The 29-year-old was stopped in Wentworth Point, where a preliminary drug wipe conducted by officers indicated a positive result.
Subsequent to the roadside test, an oral fluid sample was sent to the laboratory for further analysis. The results, which were received on 13 September, confirmed the presence of cocaine. Addo-Carr has not been formally charged, and he has maintained that he has not consumed any illicit substances.
Josh Addo-Carr voluntarily removed himself from Canterbury’s team sheet for their elimination final against the Manly Sea Eagles. This match marks the Bulldogs’ return to the finals for the first time since 2016. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have stated their commitment to supporting Addo-Carr through these challenges.
Elias Tabchouri, Addo-Carr’s solicitor, revealed that police informed his office about the positive secondary test and that they are addressing the issue in collaboration with Addo-Carr. The Bulldogs are engaging with the NRL integrity unit to determine further actions related to Addo-Carr’s contract.
Phil Gould, Canterbury’s general manager, had initially stated on social media that there was no issue with Addo-Carr’s initial test, mentioning that the first test showed a negative result. However, NSW Police later corrected this statement. Gould emphasized that Addo-Carr has been transparent about the situation and reassured his absence of any wrongdoing.
With this incident coinciding with Canterbury attempting to break a long hiatus from the finals, the club remains focused on both their performance and the well-being of their player during these investigations.
Recent Posts
- Abhishek Bachchan’s New Look Sparks Speculation Around Upcoming Film ‘King’
- Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail to Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case
- Aaron Cameron’s Impressive Debut in Supercars Championship
- Port Adelaide Faces Hawthorn Amid AFL Semi-Final Tensions
- Josh Addo-Carr Tests Positive in Second Drug Screening: Further Investigations Underway
- James Blunt Thrills South Africa with New Album Shows
- Arizona State University Capitalizes on Texas Matchups for Recruitment
- Volt Unveils VX2: Pioneering the Future of Stablecoin Settlements
- Ishan Kishan Shines with Century as India-C Sets Strong Total Against India-B
- Fresh Fraud Allegations Against Karnataka Chief Minister in BBMP Case
- Historic Test Match Cancellation Marks Unprecedented Event in Indian Cricket
- Navdeep Singh Secures Gold at Paris Paralympics, Meets PM Narendra Modi
- Day 2 Highlights: Duleep Trophy Second Round Matches
- Japan Defeats Nigeria to Secure Semifinal Spot in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup
- Duleep Trophy: India A vs. India D Day 2 Live Action
- The Buckingham Murders: A Dual-Language Crime Thriller Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Glen Powell Stars in New Audible Podcast Series ‘The Best Man’s Ghostwriter’
- Western Carriers India IPO Opens for Subscription: Key Details and Analysts’ Recommendations
- The Lively Legacy of the Red Sox and Yankees Rivalry
- Arizona State Football Triumphs in Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Texas State