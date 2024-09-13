Josh Addo-Carr Tests Positive in Second Drug Screening: Further Investigations Underway

Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has tested positive again in a secondary drug test following a roadside stop by NSW Police on 6 September 2024. The 29-year-old was stopped in Wentworth Point, where a preliminary drug wipe conducted by officers indicated a positive result.

Subsequent to the roadside test, an oral fluid sample was sent to the laboratory for further analysis. The results, which were received on 13 September, confirmed the presence of cocaine. Addo-Carr has not been formally charged, and he has maintained that he has not consumed any illicit substances.

Josh Addo-Carr voluntarily removed himself from Canterbury’s team sheet for their elimination final against the Manly Sea Eagles. This match marks the Bulldogs’ return to the finals for the first time since 2016. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have stated their commitment to supporting Addo-Carr through these challenges.

Elias Tabchouri, Addo-Carr’s solicitor, revealed that police informed his office about the positive secondary test and that they are addressing the issue in collaboration with Addo-Carr. The Bulldogs are engaging with the NRL integrity unit to determine further actions related to Addo-Carr’s contract.

Phil Gould, Canterbury’s general manager, had initially stated on social media that there was no issue with Addo-Carr’s initial test, mentioning that the first test showed a negative result. However, NSW Police later corrected this statement. Gould emphasized that Addo-Carr has been transparent about the situation and reassured his absence of any wrongdoing.

With this incident coinciding with Canterbury attempting to break a long hiatus from the finals, the club remains focused on both their performance and the well-being of their player during these investigations.