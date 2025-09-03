Josh Allen Claims He’s ‘Second Most Talented’ in Marriage to Hailee Steinfeld

Los Angeles, CA — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared a heartfelt moment about his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, during a recent episode of HBO‘s ‘Hard Knocks.’ While discussing his life and career, Allen revealed his pride in Steinfeld’s acting talent, describing himself as ‘the second most talented person’ in their marriage.

The 29-year-old NFL star participated in a candid interview with media personality Kyle Brandt, where their conversation quickly turned personal. Brandt, noting Allen’s previous strong opinions on films, asked for his review of the movie ‘Sinners,’ in which Steinfeld stars. Allen responded enthusiastically with an ‘A+’ score, praising his wife’s performance.

‘Because it combines a lot of different aspects of life. My wife absolutely kills it,’ Allen said of her role in ‘Sinners,’ which was released in theaters earlier this year.

The couple tied the knot on May 31 in Santa Barbara, California, and Allen expressed excitement about award season, hoping that his wife receives recognition for her work.

Brandt pointed out that he found it remarkable that Allen agreed with the statement about being second-best in his relationship. ‘Absolutely not,’ Allen replied. ‘One thousand percent, and I’m okay with it.’

During their discussion, Allen confessed that watching the film at its premiere made him emotional. ‘When we watched it at the premiere, I was crying at the end. I was just so proud of her. I get emotional thinking about it; it was a pretty cool experience,’ he shared. His emotions were evident as Brandt noted he was welling up.

Brandt later posted clips from their conversation online, commenting on how candid and joyful Allen appeared. ‘The happiest and most candid I have ever seen Josh Allen,’ he tweeted.

The couple first began dating in August 2023 and made their relationship public in July 2024, later confirming their engagement four months before their wedding. Allen reflected on their special wedding day, calling it ‘the best night of my life honestly’ and adding, ‘And my wife’s life I think. That’s what she says.’