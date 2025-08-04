Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has moved on from his recent Most Valuable Player Award, awarded to him in February after a close contest with Lamar Jackson. While the night was emotional for Allen, he is now focused on team improvement.

In a recent interview, Allen reflected on what the MVP accolade meant to him. “It’s such a cool accomplishment in terms of… a career achievement in your field. And that’s the cool part about it,” he said. However, he quickly added, “other than that, it’s just an accolade that you enjoy for the night and you kind of forget about it.”

Allen articulated his priorities, emphasizing that he aims to find new ways to enhance his team’s performance. “I’m just trying to find other ways to get better and help this team win football games,” he explained.

He likened his approach to that of professional golfer Scottie Scheffler, who emphasized the importance of perspective over accolades in a pre-tournament interview. Allen mentioned, “It’s maddening… but at the same time, it helps put things in perspective about what really matters in your life.”

With the start of the NFL season approaching on September 7, Allen’s thoughts include the potential of winning a Super Bowl ring. “I don’t look back and think about that night,” he said regarding his MVP win. “It happened, and it was over with, and I’ll never think about it again. I’m so moved on to trying to help this team win football games this year.”

As the Bills gear up for the new season, Allen’s focus remains on teamwork and achieving victory rather than dwelling on past awards.