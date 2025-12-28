Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Expect First Child, Share Holiday Gift

Buffalo, New York — Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, and his wife, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news on December 12, 2025, through a heartfelt video that featured Allen kissing Steinfeld’s baby bump.

The couple made headlines last year when they got engaged in November 2024 during a trip to Malibu, a moment described by Steinfeld as ‘magical.’ They tied the knot on May 31, 2025, after a whirlwind romance that began in mid-2023. The engagement came as a surprise to many, particularly given how quickly they moved towards marriage.

Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, 28, celebrated their love with fans through social media, sharing their experiences as they navigated the public eye. However, Allen has voiced concerns about the scrutiny that comes with fame. During an appearance on a podcast in August 2023, he said, ‘The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind.’

In addition to the baby news, the couple recently spread holiday cheer by gifting Allen’s offensive line a considerable amount of meat for Christmas. Offensive tackle Alec Anderson‘s wife, Alysha Monet, shared details on TikTok, revealing that they received ‘a quarter of a cow.’ She expressed gratitude for the ‘functional gift’ and mentioned they needed to buy a deep freezer to store it.

This generous gesture comes as the Bills are preparing for the postseason. Allen is currently in hot pursuit of an MVP award in what has been a successful season for him and his team. As the Bills gear up for the playoffs, fans are excited to see how the couple balances their growing family and Allen’s football career.