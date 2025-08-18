Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Reveal Their Romantic Honeymoon Destination

Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, before heading to training camp. The couple exchanged vows at the luxurious San Ysidro Ranch, surrounded by gorgeous gardens and under a black-and-white canopy.

Steinfeld looked stunning in a white Tamara Ralph mermaid gown, while Allen wore a classic black tuxedo. In the weeks following their wedding, the couple captured the hearts of fans as they shared their love story on social media.

In the June 13 issue of Beau Society, Steinfeld recounted their magical day: “The next day [after the wedding], Josh and I ran off into the sunset to our honeymoon (more on that later?). Now we’re back, and it’s been a whole 13 days of being married, and we’ll be staying on this high forever!” This highlighted the couple’s happiness as they celebrated their first weeks as newlyweds.

Back in June, Allen shared a collage of honeymoon photos on Instagram, captioning it, “Wifey 💖.” Though he did not disclose their honeymoon destination at the time, fans were curious about where their romantic getaway took place.

In the August 15 issue of Beau Society, Steinfeld revealed that they enjoyed a tropical honeymoon in Hawaii. She mentioned bringing a variety of swimsuits for the trip, including a new set from Devon Windsor Swim. “For my honeymoon in Hawaii this past June, I packed a few of my tried-and-true suits, but also invested in some new pieces – including a set from Devon Windsor Swim that I love!”

While Steinfeld is currently spending time in Los Angeles, she has also been supporting Allen during the Buffalo Bills’ preseason games. The couple was spotted together following a preseason opener against the New York Giants on August 10.

After the first week of training camp at St. John Fisher University, Allen expressed excitement about the season ahead. In an interview with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Michael Robinson, he said he’s “feeling great.” Reflecting on his journey, Allen noted, “I got to marry the woman of my dreams, my best friend. I get to play football for a living; that’s my favorite thing to do.”

Allen praised Steinfeld’s support in his life and career, stating, “She makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.”